Saudi-led coalition violates Yemeni ceasefire 188 times

The ceasefire violation includes carrying out surveillance and reconnaissance flights over the provinces of Ma’rib, Ta’iz, Al Jawf, Sa’ada, and several other Yemeni provinces.

The coalition's forces also targeted the positions of army forces and popular committees as well as the houses of Yemeni citizens with heavy artillery, rocket, and mortar attacks.

This is while the UN special representative for Yemen Affairs Hans Grundberg announced about a month ago the agreement of the Yemeni parties for the extension of ceasefire for the two months.

He pointed out that the extension of the Yemeni ceasefire includes the commitment of the parties to negotiate in order to reach a broader agreement.

The ceasefire in Yemen, which has been repeatedly violated by the Saudi aggressor coalition, was extended more than once following UN consultations. The two-month extension of this ceasefire ended in August which was extended again.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, launched large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

