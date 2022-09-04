Iran ready for full support of UN-backed truce in Yemen

Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council, Kamal Kharrazi held a meeting with the visiting Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Sunday.

In the meeting, Kharrazi said that "Iran is ready to fully support the UN mission to preserve the ceasefire in Yemen. The final result of these efforts should be the start of Yemeni-Yemeni negotiations without foreign intervention, the establishment of a political system based on people's votes, and the reconstruction of Yemen."

The Iranian diplomat added that "An important factor that makes the UN mission successful in maintaining the ceasefire in Yemen is proving the neutrality of that organization and putting pressure on America and Europe to refrain from selling weapons to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, because if arms sales to these countries are not stopped, the conflict will continue."

He described the people of Yemen as wise and resolved people who have in the past seven years, despite all the sanctions and pressures, succeeded in producing all kinds of weapons, including drones and missiles, in order to defend themselves.

He stressed that everyone is aware of the suffering of the Yemeni people, warning that if the war resume, more destruction, killing and poverty will follow.

Kharazi emphasized that UN neutrality in the mediating role to reach a solution for the Yemen crisis plays an important role.

He continued that the ruling Ansarullah movement in Yemen has a negative view of the UN mission since former UN chief Ban Ki-moon removed the name of Saudi Arabia from the list of killing Yemeni children regimes in exchange for receiving financial aid from that regime, adding that UN should do more to attract the cooperation of the Yemeni side.

He stressed that the ceasefire should not be violated by the Saudi-led side anymore and that the Yemeni National Salvation Government's conditions must be paid attention to keep the ceasefire in place.

Grundberg, for his part, explained the latest developments on the ground and political situation in Yemen, while appreciating Iran's announcement of support for his mission to advance the ceasefire in Yemen. He also expressed hope that all parties to the conflict, especially in the next month until the expiration of the temporary ceasefire have more cooperation to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

