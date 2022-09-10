Yemeni spokesman meets with Iran's FM assistant

Iran Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji held a meeting with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, Spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah Movement in Tehran on Saturday.

In the meeting, Khaji expressed his satisfaction with the continuation of the ceasefire process and expressed hope that the current ceasefire will be a step towards the lifting of the blockade on Yemen without any conditions, a nationwide ceasefire and political talks.

The Yemeni National Salvation Government led by the Ansarulllah movement, for his part, thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its political and humanitarian support to the impoverished country and the people of Yemen, and presented a report on the implementation of the temporary ceasefire agreement and the future prospects of the developments in Yemen.

Abdul-Salam pointed to the obstacles in the way of the correct implementation of the current commitments and considered it as necessary the completion of the commitments by the other side, lifting the blockade, stopping the conflicts and paying the salaries of the employees in order to maintain the ceasefire.

