Iran, Mali hold first joint economic commission

Iranian Foreign Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop on Tuesday attend the Iran-Mali joint economic commission.

Considering the commission as a suitable mechanism for organizing economic cooperation with the aim of increasing the level of trade exchanges between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian stressed that the high will of Iran has always been formed on the continuation and development of all-round relations and cooperation with the friendly country of Mali based on the common interests of the parties.

"Iran's capacities in various fields are of serious concern for the development of cooperation," he said, adding that Iran has now placed its African technology center as the first branch in Kenya to transfer science and technology.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister mentioned that Iran has donated one million doses of the COVIran Barekat vaccine to Mali.

Abdoulaye Diop, for his part, expressed hope for holding a technological exhibition with the participation of Iranian knowledge-based companies.

Saying that the Iranian president has a commitment to Africa, the Malian foreign minister stated, "Many countries are interested in Africa for their own interests, but Iran's choice is different. The choice of Iran is not for political purposes and seeking superiority, and it seeks the interests of Africans."

He also called for the expansion of Iran-Mali cooperation in different fields including agriculture, industry, energy, and oil.

He also appreciated Iran's action in donating Iranian-made Covid-19 vaccines to Mali.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian top diplomat arrived in the Malian capital of Bamako on Tuesday morning.

Upon his arrival, Hossein AmirAbdollahian he was welcomed by Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.

Amir-Abdollahian and Diop on Tuesday morning held a meeting and discussed a variety of issues.

