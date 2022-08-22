Iranian FM departs for Mali and Tanzania

Amir Abdollahian is visiting Mali at the invitation of his Malian counterpart.

A political and economic delegation and a number of businessmen and private sector economic activists are accompanying the Iranian top diplomat during his trip.

Before leaving Tehran for Bamako, Amir Abdollahian stated that Ebrahim Raeisi's government prioritizes strenghtening relations with neighbors, as well as Asian and African countries.

According to the latest reports, the top Iranian diplomat will meet and hold talks with the presidents and other officials of Mali and Tanzania on the Africa tour.

MP/FNA14010531000495