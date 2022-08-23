Iran stresses enhancing coop. with Mali in all fields

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop in Bamako on Tuesday evening, he stated that boosting cooperation with Mali in economic, defense and training fields is of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Cooperation between the two countries in international organizations is one of the important fields of interaction between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian underlined.

Iran attaches great importance to its relations with African countries and this issue has been emphasized by the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

While expressing his satisfaction with his first trip to the African continent and Mali, Iranian top diplomat stated that the two countries have long-standing relations, and Iran is serious about developing relations with this African country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the cooperation in the fight against terrorism and said that the two countries have established good cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Mali is suffering from terrorism and Islamic Republic of Iran is the victim of terrorism, he added.

