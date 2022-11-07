Iranian FM congratulates new Kenyan counterpart on post

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has sent a message to Alfred Nganga Mutua to congratulate him on his appointment as the Republic of Kenya’s foreign minister, the Iranian foreign ministry's website said.

In the message, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the continuation of bilateral friendly relations.

"I hope that during your term, we will witness the further development of cooperation in all areas and in the interest of the two nations given the shared viewpoints of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kenya on regional and international matters and also given the economic capacities of and the political will in both countries,” the Iranian foreign minister's message further reads.

MNA