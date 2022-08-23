  1. Economy
Iran ready to facilitate private sector ties with Mali

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Stressing the need for expanding interactions between economic activists of Iran and Mali, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran is ready to ease cooperation between private sectors of the two countries.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the private sector activists of the two countries of Iran and Mali where the foreign ministers of both countries were present and addressed the participants.

The foreign minister said that he and his Malian counterpart are fully determined to help private sector ties between the two countries.

Tehran is ready to promote its relations with Mali to the highest levels, Iran’s top diplomat stressed.

The Malian foreign minister, for his part, said that his top priority is to pave the way for making investments in the country’s agrifood sector, noting that Mali is the leading cotton exporter in the world.

Referring to the efforts by Iran and Mali to improve economic relations, Abdoulaye Diop said that his country is after strengthening economic diplomacy with Iran.

