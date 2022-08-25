Iran, Tanzania to draw roadmap for boosting ties

Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Tanzania late Wednesday after his trip to the Malian capital of Bamako.

Upon his arrival, the top Iranian diplomat was welcomed by his Tanzanian counterpart Liberata Mulamula.

Thanking Mulamula for inviting him and his accompanying delegation to Tanzania, Amir-Abdollahian said, "We are going to draw a road map in a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Tanzania about the development of bilateral relations in various dimensions, based on which we will accelerate the relations."

Amir-Abdollahian's accompanying delegation will attend an important meeting in Dar es Salaam during their visit to Tanzania, according to him.

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to meet with the President of Tanzania and hold business and official meetings in Zanzibar as well.

Mulamula, for her part, called the relations between Tanzania and Iran very close and expressed her satisfaction with the presence of a high-ranking Iranian delegation in her country.

