Iran deputy FM reviews Tehran-Bamako ties with Malian FM, PM

During his tour to the African continent, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari met and held talks with Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga.

The two sides discussed cooperation in various economic, agricultural, industrial, commercial, and health fields.

In this meeting, Safari expressed the determination of the Iranian government to develop and strengthen relations with African countries, especially Mali.

Referring to Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Mali, Safari hailed the successful holding of the Iran-Mali Joint Economic Commission during which a road map for the expansion of bilateral relations was drawn.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its experiences and achievements in various fields for the further development of Mali, the senior Iranian diplomat said.

The Malian prime minister also said that such mutual visits paid by Iranian and Malian officials show the serious determination of the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Iranian diplomat also met with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, discussing the latest status of commercial, economic, and industrial cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Mali.

