Coop. with Africa among priorities of Iran foreign policy

Referring to the latest trip of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Africa, Kan'ani in an Instagram post said that the visit is promising a jump in the constructive relations between Iran and the continent.

He described Africa as the cradle of freedom-seeking nations, which is rich in natural and human resources.

"Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic have always served as a source of hope for the African people to help them strengthen self-confidence and remain steadfast in their fight against colonialism, arrogance, and injustice," he added.

The Iranian diplomat noted that cooperation with Africa is among the main priorities of Iran's foreign policy and Iran believes that its ties with African nations should be based on mutual respect and interest.

The African nations deserve further development and welfare without foreign interference, he added.

Amir-Abdollahian on an African tour traveled to Mali, Tanzania, and Zanzibar.

ZZ/5574655