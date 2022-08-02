Pelosi arrives in Taiwanese capital's airport

The plane carrying US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down at Taipei's airport "Songshan Airport" at 10.44 pm local time.

Upon her arrival Pelosi was welcomed by the Taiwanese officials at the airport and waved at the people that were at the airport, putting an and to the speculations over her visit.

As she was flying to Taiwan, Chinese Su-35 Fighter jets are crossing the Taiwan Straits.

Meanwhile, Chinese People's Liberation Army's Air Force Su-35 fighter jets were heading for the Taiwan Strait, Chinese TV reports.

China closed its airspace in the direction of the Taiwan Strait to civilian aircraft as air defense systems at Taipei Airport, where Pelosi will possibly arrive, on alert.

The Taipei airport was prepared for the arrival of the US speaker as Taiwan Air Force fighter jets escort a US government special flight carrying what is believed to be Nancy Pelosi.

Meanwhile, on the ground at Taiwan’s Songshan Airport, camouflage reportedly removed from anti-aircraft guns.

Pelosi's visit comes after China accused the US of provocations. The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said US officials are continuously challenging China’s sovereignty.

MNA