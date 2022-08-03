Attempts to use Taiwan to contain China doomed to fail

After days of hectic speculation about her plans, Pelosi, who is on a tour of Asia, touched down in Taiwan aboard a military plane. Beijing's response has been prompt: the Chinese military stated it would "launch a series of targeted military actions" and was on "high alert."

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was reportedly opposed by the Biden administration, but White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby asserted she was free to travel wherever she wished. However, the US has stated its policy towards Taiwan has not changed.

Pelosi claims she brings 'peace to region'

Following a visit that infuriated Beijing and ignited a diplomatic conflagration, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that her entourage had traveled to Taiwan to promote "peace for the region."

"We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace to the region," she declared during a meeting with the island nation's parliament deputy speaker Tsai Chi-chang.

Pelosi also highlighted the House's bipartisan support for Taiwan despite China's warnings of "consequences" and use of military action in response to her visit.

The speaker also expressed her desire to expand inter-parliamentary ties between the US and Taiwan.

"We want to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation and dialogue. And we are doing this at a time when our president has launched the Asia-Pacific Initiative, which we support," Pelosi noted.

US must pay for Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

In response to the visit, late on Tuesday, the Chinese foreign ministry summoned US Ambassador Nicholas Burns and threatened that Washington "shall pay the price."

He said that the United States should pay for its mistakes and warned that China would take necessary measures. According to the Chinese diplomat, anyone who tries to manipulate the Taiwan issue will finally fail.

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit to have serious consequences

"Those actions of the US will lead to serious negative consequences. Serious retaliation measures will be taken against the US," he said, adding that the situation is very serious, concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"As far as Taiwan and China’s uniting are regarded, our position suggests that we are doing everything possible for uniting the country peacefully, though we do not give up the military option," the diplomat said. "The reason is that we need sufficient control of potential separatists," he noted.

That said, China’s official sees no risks in using nuclear weapons in the current situation.

Attempts to use Taiwan to contain China doomed to fail

Washington's attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are inevitably doomed to failure, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday after Pelosi's surprising visit to the island.

In his remarks, the foreign minister emphasized Beijing's official position that the only guarantee of peaceful coexistence and stability in the Taiwan strait is the "one China" principle, and the three joint communiqués between Washington, Beijing and Taipei solidify this as a fixed status.

"'Relying on the United States to seek independence is a dead end, and using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail," Wang said. "In the face of the national righteousness of national unity, Chinese people have the backbone not to believe in evil, to not be scared by ghosts, have the will to not be intimidated or overwhelmed, have the determination to unite [...], and have the ability to resolutely defend national sovereignty and national dignity."

According to Wang, the US "should not fantasize about playing geopolitical games," with its "provocations" serving only to cause more tensions in the Asia-Pacific region while acting against the common trend is "very dangerous and stupid."

"The one-China principle has become a basic norm in international relations and constitutes an integral part of the post-World War II international order," he elaborated. "What the US needs to do is to immediately stop violating the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and immediately stop playing the 'Taiwan card' to disrupt the Asia-Pacific."

Wang specifically stressed that China will leave no room for action for pro-Taiwan independence forces.

"We will never leave any space for 'Taiwan independence' separatism or interference from external forces," his statement reads.

The foreign minister asserted that no matter how the US promotes "Taiwan independence", these efforts will be in vain. More to that, such efforts will only add to the "ugly" record of major US interventions in other countries' internal affairs throughout history.

ZZ/