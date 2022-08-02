Iran FM spox reacts to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, said in response to the journalists' question regarding Iran's view regarding the visit of an official of the American speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, and stated, "Respect for the national sovereignty of other countries is one of the basic principles based on the United Nations Charter."

The spokesman added, "Article 2 of the UN Charter has warned the members against any behavior that harms the territorial integrity and political independence of other states."

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers respect for the other countries' territorial integrity as one of the bases of its foreign policy, and its support for the One-China policy in this framework is indisputable."

Kan'ani considered the recent provocative behavior by the American regime's authorities in terms of interfering in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China and violating the territorial integrity of that country as an example of America's meddling in different regions and countries around the world, which has only resulted in increasing instability and fueling disputes, and, therfore, is condemned [by Tehran.]

In the end, the Iranian spokesperson emphasized, "Unilateralism and violation of international laws and obligations have become a fixed procedure in the US foreign policy and the experience of this country's withdrawal from multilateral agreements, including the JCPOA, and applying inhumane and illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation is clear evidence the country's non-compliance with its obligations."

KI