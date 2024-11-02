Palestine media group condemns Israeli killing of 2 reporters

The Palestinian Journalists Protection Center (PJPC) said on Saturday that the Israeli war on the besieged territory has been the deadliest for members of the press than any other conflict over the past eight decades.

“The targeting and killing of journalists in Gaza by the occupation army has reached levels unprecedented since World War II and represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights,” the PJPC said.

“The continuation of these crimes and violations and the failure to hold their perpetrators accountable indicates that the occupation government has external support that allows it to act in this horrific and inhumane manner,” the group added.

The PJPC also said that “the killing has become the main weapon to silence journalists in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, the Gaza-based Government Media Office announced in a statement that photojournalist Bilal Rajab was killed on Friday when an Israeli airstrike targeted a group of people near the popular Firas Market in the center of Gaza City.

The statement urged the international community and international journalist groups to prosecute Israel before the international courts for its crimes against Palestinians and journalists.

Palestinian journalist Baraa Ali Daghish was killed by the Israeli army during an airstrike on a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced the Israeli army’s killing of journalists in Gaza as “unacceptable”, calling for their protection from the genocide that the regime is perpetrating in the blockaded coastal sliver.

