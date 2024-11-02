Zionist regime forces abduct Lebanese captain in N Beirut

Two Lebanese military officials confirmed to the Associated Press that a naval force landed in Batroun, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Beirut, and abducted a Lebanese citizen.

The local media in Lebanon reported on Saturday that Israeli army snatched a ship captain in a maritime heliborne in the coastal area of ​​"Batroun" in northern Lebanon.

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed TV, Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie reported that Imad Amhez was a Lebanese ship captain and civilian who was abducted in this operation, according to AP.

The operation took place 100 meters from Amhez's residence, and Beirut is in contact with the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFEL) which is responsible for monitoring the Lebanese coast, to investigate the matter.

UNIFEL Spokesperson Candice Ardell immediately reacted to the reports, saying that UNIFEL has nothing to do with facilitating this operation or violating the Lebanese sovereignty.

