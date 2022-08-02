Moscow, US pentagon reactions to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday accused Washington of destabilising the world after the likely visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan sparked rage in Moscow's ally Beijing.

"Washington is bringing destabilisation to the world. Not a single resolved conflict in recent decades, but many provoked ones," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media, according to Moscow Times.

Faced with unprecedented sanctions and international isolation over its military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, Russia has sought closer ties with China and expressed solidarity with Beijing over Taiwan.

Meanwhile, media have reported that President Joe Biden of the United States reportedly told senior officials to brief Pelosi on Taiwan visit risks but she ‘pressed ahead’.

According to Sputnik, on Monday, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the right to visit Taiwan but that she has not yet confirmed any travel plans.

US President Joe Biden tasked senior officials, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, with presenting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with an outline of risks related to her visiting Taiwan, but she had decided to press ahead with “the landmark trip”, according to Sputnik citing The Financial Times as reporting.

In a separate development on Monday, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters that President Joe Biden did not directly speak with Pelosi about her plans to visit Taiwan, but that her potential trip there has been discussed in the national security circles.

Meanwhile, the US will "retaliate massively" if China responds militarily to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan, US politician Newt Gingrich said in an interview with Fox News.

