Chinese military begins exercises in Yellow Sea

The Chinese military has begun to carry out exercises in the northern Yellow Sea starting Monday, according to the Maritime Safety Administration, China Daily newspaper said.

The administration said in a navigational warning published on Sunday on its website that the exercises would last 14 days. It released geographical coordinates of the drill zone, asking ships not connected to the event not to enter the zone. The administration did not elaborate.

The People's Liberation Army has conducted several live-fire exercises over the past days.

China launches DF-17 hypersonic missile off Taiwan Strait

Meanwhile, the website "aerotime.aero" website has reported that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted a live-fire exercise near Pingtan Island, around 120 kilometers from the Taiwanese coast.

The exercise included the launch of a DF-17 hypersonic system from a land-based platform, as seen in a promotional video released ahead of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, on August 1, 2022.

The show of force also coincides with the potential visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island of Taiwan as part of a tour of the Indo-Pacific region. "Those who play with fire will eventually get burned," China’s president Xi Jinping reportedly said in reference to Taiwan during a call to his US counterpart Joe Biden, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The DF-17 is said to be China's first hypersonic glider weapon. After being launched by a medium-range solid-fuel ballistic missile, the DF-ZF glider reaches speeds greater than Mach 5 (over 6,000 kilometers per hour).

The PLA fields two hypersonic weapons, the DF-17 and the DF-21, a hypersonic anti-ship missile known as the CH-AS-X-13. A third hypersonic platform, a ship-launched anti-ship missile called the YJ-21, is currently under development.

