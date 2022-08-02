China reiterates it will give resolute response to US' Pelosi

The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing is closely following the itinerary of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and warned that if Washington stands on the wrong path, it will face China's strong and resolute response.

"Position of Chinese Side is clear. We have sent serious demarches to the US. We are closely following the itinerary of Speaker Nancy Pelosi. If the US continues to stand on the wrong path, we will take strong and resolute measures to ensure our sovereignty and security," the spokeswoman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying said.

The Chinese Global Times English language website has said that "Tension escalates hours ahead of Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit as Chinese army (PLA) remains fully prepared for any crisis."

The Chinese newspaper also cited a political analyst as saying that "Pelosi's provocation over Taiwan leads the US, the world into the age of disorder and instability.'

It also said that the Chinese army's two aircraft carriers move out from homeports amid Pelosi's alleged imminent Taiwan visit, quoting satellite images and reports as showing.

Meanwhile, the US will "retaliate massively" if China responds militarily to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan, US politician Newt Gingrich said in an interview with Fox News.

