  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Aug 3, 2022, 7:59 PM

27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defense zone

27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defense zone

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defense zone after Pelosi's visit on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defense zone on Wednesday, Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.

"27 PLA aircraft... entered the surrounding area of (Republic of China) on August 3, 2022," the defense ministry said in a tweet, according to the website "www.newindianexpress.com".

Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday despite a series of increasingly stark threats from Beijing, which views the island as its territory and had said it would consider the visit a major provocation.

Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

KI/PR

News Code 189862
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189862/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News