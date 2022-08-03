27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defense zone

Twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defense zone on Wednesday, Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.

"27 PLA aircraft... entered the surrounding area of (Republic of China) on August 3, 2022," the defense ministry said in a tweet, according to the website "www.newindianexpress.com".

Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday despite a series of increasingly stark threats from Beijing, which views the island as its territory and had said it would consider the visit a major provocation.

Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

