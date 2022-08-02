Chinese army begins drills in South China Sea (+VIDEOS)

PLA is starting military exercises in the South China Sea on Tuesday amid regional escalation over a potential visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi.

The China Maritime Safety Administration announced that military exercises will be held in the area of ​​the South China Sea, the coordinates of which are indicated on the agency's website, from August 2 until the end of August 6 local time, in connection with which the entry of all ships into the area will be prohibited.

"From 00:00 on August 2 (7:00 p.m. on Monday Moscow time) until 24:00 on August 6 (7:00 p.m. Moscow time), military exercises will be conducted in part of the South China Sea," the agency said in a statement. Entry into the specified area, the coordinates of which are listed on the website, is prohibited, the document says.

As the agency notes, the People's Liberation Army is also holding drills in Dalian (Liaoning Province, Northeast China), in the northern part of the Bohai Bay with live firing. The entrance to the specified area is prohibited, TASS reported.

Details about which types of troops will take part in the drills and what maneuvers are planned were not specified.

These are not the only drills China is conducting at sea these days. On Friday last week, China began drills in four areas of the South China Sea in the waters of Guangdong and Hainan provinces. On Saturday, live-fire drills were held in the waters of eastern Fujian province, which is separated from Taiwan by a strait.

The drills come amid rising tensions as reports suggest that an American delegation led by Nancy Pelosi may travel to Taipei during their Asia trip.

The visit to Taiwan by the speaker of the lower house of the US Congress could be the first for an American politician of such rank in 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the American side that if the visit takes place, it will not go without consequences, and China will take tough measures. Washington believes that Beijing could, in light of the potential visit, take steps that would lead to a crisis, including missile launches or military drills.

ZZ/PR