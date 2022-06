The Iranian13th administration under President Ebrahim Raeisi took office in mid August 2021.

The IRICA spokesman said since the 13th government came to power in Iran nine months ago, the country's non-oil trade reached 126,877 million tons of goods valued at 83,971 billion dollars, indicating an increase by 8% in weight and 36% in value compared to the same period the previous year.

KI/FNA14010317000711