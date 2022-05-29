  1. Economy
Iran exports $8.5bn non-oil products in current year: IRICA

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that $8.5 billion worth of non-oil goods was exported from the country in the first two months of the current year.

Alireza Moghaddasi made the remarks in a meeting of the Council of Dialogue between public and private sectors in West Azarbaijan province on Sunday and stated that $8.5 billion worth of non-oil goods were exported from the country from March 21 to May 22, showing a 37 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

He pointed to the high capabilities and potential of West Azarbaijan province in the export of products and added that $112 million worth of non-oil products were exported from this province in the first two months of the current year.

