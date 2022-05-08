  1. Economy
May 9, 2022, 12:27 AM

Iran's export growth of products to Poland at 114%: IRICA

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that country's export of products to Poland recorded 114% growth in the previous Iranian calendar year in 1400.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Sunday when the Polish Foreign Minister was visiting Tehran to meet with Iranian officials.

Latifi said that more than 22,664 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $53.198 million, were exchanged between Iran and Poland last year in 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to March 22, 2022), showing a 79 and 28 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to statistics, Iran exported more than 18,134 tons of products, valued at $24,059,957, to Poland, registering a 145 and 114 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively, Latifi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRICA spokesman pointed to the import of products from Poland and said that 4,530 tons of goods, valued at $29,138,027, were imported into the country from Poland last year (ended March 20, 2022), recording a 14 percent decline and four percent increase in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period last year.

Chemicals, dried grapes, fruit juices, nuts, melamine, dates, fabrics, auto parts, mirrors and glass, food supplements, herbal extracts, fresh fruits and vegetables, flooring, iron bars, barberry, wire, etc. were of the main products exported from Iran to Poland in this period, Latifi added.

