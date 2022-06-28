  1. Economy
Jun 28, 2022, 2:00 PM

Non-oil exports from Bushehr up by 19%: Official

Non-oil exports from Bushehr up by 19%: Official

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) - The non-oil exports from Bushehr province enhanced 19% in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official said.

Ali Soleymani, the director-general of the customs department of Busher city said that over 7.729 million tons of products were exported from Bushehr province in the said three-month period.

The official named petrochemical products, minerals, aquatic species , vegetables and cucurbits as the major items exported from the province.

The products have mostly exported to China, the United Arab Emirates, India, South Africa, Nigeria, Sudan, Mozambique, Turkey, Ivory Coast and Pakistan.

AMK/5525449

News Code 188514
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188514/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News