Non-oil exports from Bushehr up by 19%: Official

Ali Soleymani, the director-general of the customs department of Busher city said that over 7.729 million tons of products were exported from Bushehr province in the said three-month period.

The official named petrochemical products, minerals, aquatic species , vegetables and cucurbits as the major items exported from the province.

The products have mostly exported to China, the United Arab Emirates, India, South Africa, Nigeria, Sudan, Mozambique, Turkey, Ivory Coast and Pakistan.

AMK/5525449