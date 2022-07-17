Iran’s export of products to Turkey up 192% in Q1: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Sunday and stated that Iran’s export of products to Turkey from March 21 to June 22 registered a 363 and 192 percent hike in weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

At the threshold of Turkish President’s visit to Iran, he said that Iran’s export of non-oil products to neighboring Turkey increased considerably last year (ended March 20, 2022) and this growth in export has still continued.

About 19,500,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $11.4 billion, were exchanged between Iran and Turkey last year in 1400, showing a 73 and 64 percent growth in weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Latifi emphasized.

Of total goods exchanged between the two countries last year, Iran exported 15.7 million tons, valued at $6.1 billion, to Turkey while it imported 3.7 million tons, valued at $5.3 billion, into the country from Turkey.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRICA spokesman said that Turkey has always been ranked among Iran’s first four trade partner in terms of imports and exports in a way that 12 and 11 percent of country’s total weight and value of trade done with the world related to Turkey.

Livestock products, fisheries, dairy products, plants and flowers, fresh fruits and vegetable, dried nuts, saffron, food products, tobacco, cigarettes, construction materials, minerals, petro-refinery products, home appliances, cosmetics, industrial products and footwear were of the main products exported from Iran to the neighboring Turkey.

MA/5540187