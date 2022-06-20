Iran, Kazakhstan trade hits 29% growth last year: IRICA

Some 729,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $265.2 million, were exchanged between Iran and Kazakhstan last year, showing a 71 and 29 percent growth in weight and value, respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi, the IRICA spokesman stated.

Of total 729,000 tons of products exchanged between the two countries, more than 512,000 tons of which, valued at $187.2 million, related to Iran’s exports to Kazakhstan, showing a 51 and 11 percent increase in weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year, he noted.

Turning to Iran’s import of products from Kazakhstan, Latifi said that 217,000 tons of products, valued at $78 million, were imported into the country from Kazakhstan, recording a 141 and 108 percent growth in weight and value respectively.

He went on to say that more than 15.4 million tons of products, valued at $6 billion, were exchanged between Iran and Kazakhstan over the past 20 years.

Agricultural, livestock and food products, construction materials, home appliances, oil derivatives, electronic tools, industrial equipment and machinery, clothing, footwear, minerals and agricultural equipment and machinery, etc. were the main products exported from Iran to Kazakhstan last year, IRICA spokesman added.

