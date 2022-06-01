  1. Politics
Iran rejects Taliban's claim over return of gasoline

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) rejected the Taliban's claim over the return of 12 tankers carrying low-quality gasoline to Iran as incorrect.

The Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that 12 tankers carrying light hydrocarbons from the origin of Salafchegan Special Economic Zone customs were delivered to the Milak border crossing. 

Then the tankers left for Afghanistan in April and May of the current year after completing the legal processes for the export of hydrocarbons (not gasoline), he added. 

Initially, two light hydrocarbon tankers were returned to Milak customs in Sistan and Baluchestan province, but the cargo was returned to Afghanistan at the request of the Afghan trader, the spokesman said, stressing that all the documents are the related to the export of light hydrocarbons, not gasoline.

