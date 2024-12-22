No man, authority can be successful without capable women

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the of ceremony celebrating Mother’s Day and Women’s Day on the occasion of the anniversary of the auspicious birth of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (PBUH) on Sunday.

Adressing the noble women present in the ceremony, Pezeshkian referred to the crucial and significant position of women in the different religions.

President Pezeshkian also attached great importance to the role of women in resolving the problems of the country.

"I sincerely believe that no man and no authority has been successful without the support and companionship of capable women," President Pezeshkian emphasized.

He went on to say, "I believe that the presence of women is more effective for the future of the country than me, as president, standing here."

The Iranian President also expressed the readiness of the government to provide a platform for the presence of girls and women in all fields.

He also highlighted that his administration tries to use the presence of women in important government positions gradually.



