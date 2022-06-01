Volume of Iran's foreign trade grows by 31% in two months

"The two-month foreign trade volume of the country increased by 31% to S16,631 billion, Latifi said on Wednesday.

The share of exports in the trade volume is 17,014,000 tons worth $8,516 billion, which indicates a growth of 37%, while the share of imports is 5,182,000 tons valued at $8,115 billion, indicating a 24% increase compared to last year.

According to Latifi, the country's trade balance in the two months of this year was positive by $ 401 million.

He named the top five destinations for Iran's exports as China, the UAE, Iraq, Turkey and India, while the top five importer countries were the UAE, China, Turkey, India and Russia, respectively.

KI/5504951