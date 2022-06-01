Iran’s export of products at 37% growth in two months: IRICA

In this period, the country’s value of trade hit $16.631 billion, in which, the share of export of non-oil goods stood at $8.516 billion, showing a 38 percent hike.

Iran’s balance of foreign trade turned +$401 million, showing that the export volume of products surpassed imports from March 21 to May 22.

More than 17,014 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $8.516 billion, were exported from the country from March 21 to May 22, registering a 1.6 and 37 percent hike in weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Accordingly, 5,182 tons of non-oil products, valued at $8.115 billion, were imported into the country in the first two months of the current year, showing a 3.37 percent decline in weight and 24 percent growth in value.

China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, Turkey and India accounted for Iran’s export target markets in this period respectively.

Given the export of $8.516 billion worth of non-oil products and import of $8.115 billion worth of products, it can be concluded that exports have exceeded imports in the first two months of the current year.

MA/IRN84774208