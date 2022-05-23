Iran, Oman trade at 53% growth last year: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Monday and said that 4,190,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $1,335,500,000, were exchanged between the two countries of Iran and Oman in 1400, showing a 27 and 53 percent hike in weight and value respectively.

Turning to non-oil trade exchange between the two countries of Iran and Oman at the threshold of the visit of Iranian President Raeisi to Oman, he put the share of products exported from Iran to the Sultanate of Oman in this period at 2,283,000 tons, valued at $716 million.

Iran’s export of products to Oman in this period registered a 14 and 63 percent hike in weight and value respectively, Latifi highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Latifi pointed to the volume of products imported from Oman into Iran and emphasized that Iran imported 1,907,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $619.5 million, showing a 49 and 43 percent increase in weight and value respectively.

He pointed to bitumen, urea, ferrous products, fresh fruits and vegetables, construction materials, dried nuts, foodstuff, confections, chocolates and home appliances as the main products exported from Iran to Oman last year.

