Iran-Tajikistan trade increased by 463% last year

The Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said ahead of the president of Tajikistan's visit to Iran announced, "Despite the many historical, linguistic, cultural and religious similarities between Iran and Tajikistan, trade between the two countries is far beyond the expectations. However, last year [1400: March 21, 2021-2022 ] 124,737 tons of Iranian goods worth $91,601 million were exported to Tajikistan, indicating a growth of 535% in weight and 459% in value as compared to the year before [1399: March 21, 2020-2021].

The IRICA spokesman added that Iranian imports from Tajikistan in 1400 increased by 263% in weight and 439% in value, increasing to 14,512 tons of goods worth $39,437 million.

Latifi also said that after the Iranian President's visit to Tajikistan last year, the trade relations between the two countries have increased dramatically, expressing hope that after the visit of the President of Tajikistan to Tehran, who is expected to arrive later on Sunday, the political, trade and economic relations between Iran and Tajikistan will be closer to the expected levels.

