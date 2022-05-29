Police busts over ton of narcotics in SE Iran

A total of 1 ton and 156 kg of narcotics, including 1 ton and 12 kg of opium and 144 kg of hashish were seized from the smugglers, General Ahmad Taheri said.

6 criminals were also detained by the police and 5 vehicles were seized, he added.

The anti-narcotics operations were launched in the province's cities of Hirmand, Nimruz, Saravan, and Iranshahr, according to Taheri.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

