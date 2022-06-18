Police busts near 700kg narcotics in SE Iran

The operations were carried out in the cities of Hirmand and Zabol in the northern province and Saravan, Mehrestan and Iranshahr in the south of the province, according to Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri.

Saying that a total of 697 kilograms and 970 grams of opium along with some ammunition were confiscated by the police, General Taheri added that 5 criminals were detained and their 3 vehicles were also busted.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

