Police seize 1.5 ton of narcotics in southeast Iran

Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said on Monday that the province's anti-narcotics police identified and dismantled a drug trafficking team who sought to transfer a large consignment of narcotics from Saravan County in the province to other central provinces in Iran.

The commander added that the anti-narcotics police in Saravan spotted the drug traffickers' hideout as they were planning to transport drug consignment into a village around the Saravan city.

He also noted، the shipment that was seized from the drug traffickers contained 687.7 kilograms of opium, 522 kilos of Hashish, one AK-47 rifle, 231 bullets and a large amount of cash.

Gen. Taheri pointed to other operations of the province's anti-narcotics police in Zahedan, Iranshahr and Nimruz counties and said, in the coordinated operations, three traffickers were arrested, three Peugeot vehicles and 225 kilograms of opium were seized.

According to the Sistan and Balochestan police commander, 1.436 tons of narcotics were seized and prevented from being transferred deep inside the country during the two operations.

AY/KI/IRN84794702