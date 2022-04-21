Police seize 560kg of narcotics, arrest 3 smugglers in SE

Three vehicles were also seized at the exit axis of the Deylam city in Bushehr towards Khuzestan province, Colonel Sousani said.

The smugglers were handed over to the judicial authority after filing a case, he added.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

MP/5472098