  1. Iran
Apr 21, 2022, 9:15 PM

Police seize 560kg of narcotics, arrest 3 smugglers in SE

Police seize 560kg of narcotics, arrest 3 smugglers in SE

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – The Police Chief of Bushehr Province Colonel Heidar Sousani on Wednesday announced that the police forces managed to seize a consignment of 560 kg of opium and arrest 3 criminals.

Three vehicles were also seized at the exit axis of the Deylam city in Bushehr towards Khuzestan province, Colonel Sousani said.

The smugglers were handed over to the judicial authority after filing a case, he added.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

MP/5472098

News Code 185957
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185957/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News