Police busts over 625 kg of narcotics in SW Iran

The 625 kilograms and 700 grams of confiscated narcotics include 576 kilograms of opium and 49 kilograms and 700 grams of heroin, Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said.

3 drug smugglers were also arrested, he added.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

