  1. Iran
May 17, 2022, 11:59 PM

Police busts over 625 kg of narcotics in SW Iran

Police busts over 625 kg of narcotics in SW Iran

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Police Commander of Sistan and Baluchestan province said that the provincial police forces managed to seize about 626 kg of illicit drugs during an operation.

The 625 kilograms and 700 grams of confiscated narcotics include 576 kilograms of opium and 49 kilograms and 700 grams of heroin, Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said.

3 drug smugglers were also arrested, he added.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

MP/IRN84756422

News Code 186902
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186902/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News