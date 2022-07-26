Police dismantle 12 drug-smuggling gangs in N Iran

Colonel Hossein Hosseinpour announced the confiscation of over 1.6 tons of narcotics in the first four months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22).

Increasing the security in the community is the most important goal of the police force in the country, the official noted.

He went on to say that police will spare no effort and will take legal actions against drug distributors severely.

Dealing with individuals who take steps outside the framework of laws and create insecurity in the community is followed carefully up, he said, terming the security of citizens as the red line of police.

