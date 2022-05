Brigadier General Rahim Jahanbakhsh said on Saturday that during a large-scale operation, anti-narcotics police identified and dismantled a smuggling gang that had smuggled narcotics into West Azarbaijan from several provinces.

According to the police chief, 800 kg of heroin and 100 kg of morphine were seized during the operation.

He also added that seven smugglers were arrested in the operation and seven vehicles were also seized.

AY/IRN84769487