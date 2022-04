Although the smugglers fled the scene after shooting at police officers, leaving their cars and the drug consignment behind, Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri added.

Four criminals were also detained in this regard, he said.

249 kilograms of hashish, about 341 kilograms of opium and around 9 kilograms of crystal, as well as 2 vehicles, were seized during the operation.

2 handguns and 145 rounds of ammunition were also found in the smugglers' hideout.

