Police busts 1.4 tons of illicit drugs in Isfahan province

A total of 1,400 kg of narcotics, including 1,230 kg of opium and 170 kg of hashish were seized from the smugglers, according to the report.

5 vehicles, including a truck and 4 cars were confiscated during the operation as well.

Three of the eight arrested smugglers were shot by the police officers who are currently being treated in the hospital, and the rest were handed over to the judicial authority after filing a case.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

