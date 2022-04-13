  1. Iran
Apr 13, 2022, 11:59 PM

750 kg of opium seized in southern Iran

750 kg of opium seized in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Deputy commander of Hormozgan border guard Abdollah Lashkari said that 750 kg of opium were busted in Bandar Lengeh in Hormozgan province.

The border guard forces with the aid of the province's intelligence service managed to dismantle the drug trafficking band and seize the opium consignment, Lashkari said.

The criminal's vehicle was also busted, he added.

Arresting the criminals is also on the agenda since they fled the scene, according to Lashkari.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

MP/IRN84714860

News Code 185667
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185667/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News