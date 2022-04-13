750 kg of opium seized in southern Iran

The border guard forces with the aid of the province's intelligence service managed to dismantle the drug trafficking band and seize the opium consignment, Lashkari said.

The criminal's vehicle was also busted, he added.

Arresting the criminals is also on the agenda since they fled the scene, according to Lashkari.

Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

