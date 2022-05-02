Iran, Serbia enjoy high capacities to expand bilateral ties

In a telephone conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Monday evening, Raeisi emphasized that Tehran and Belgrade have high capacities and potentials to expand mutual ties.

The diversified capacities existing between Iran and Serbia have paved suitable ways for the two countries to further promote their interactions and relations in all fields, Iranian President added.

Stating that expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and Serbia will pave a suitable platform for improving the level of international interaction between the two countries, Raeisi said that bilateral talks and consultations would play an effective role in expanding relations between the two countries.

President Raeisi invited his Serbian counterpart to pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran for enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations.

Serbian president, for his part, congratulated the Eid al-Fitr to President Raeisi and noble people of the country and stressed that the two countries of Iran and Serbia enjoy high capacities to broaden their ties at the highest level.

While expressing his vehement interest in visiting Iran, Aleksandar Vučić said that he would bring the highest level of accompanying delegation to Iran, so that the two countries can discuss and consult on all available areas for expanding cooperation.

