Raeisi receives ambassadors credentials (+details)

The ambassadors of Ecuador, Angola, Colombia, Cambodia, and Peru held separate meetings with President Raeisi on Sunday and submitted their credentials to the Iranian president.

Iran influential country in region, world: Ecuador's envoy

In the meeting with the Ecuadorian Ambassador to Tehran, President Raeisi emphasized that there are various fields for Iran and Ecuador through which the two countries can expand their economic interactions and trade exchanges with each other.

Stating that Iran has a serious will to expand relations with Ecuador, the Iranian president added that the ambassadors and relevant officials of the two countries should provide opportunities for exchanging mutual capacities in order to improve the level of bilateral relations.

Lourdes Puma Puma, the ambassador of Ecuador, for her part, described Iran as an important country in the region and the world. She also expressed condolences and solidarity with the government and people of Iran over the terrorist attack on the shrine of Shah Cheragh.

Raeisi calls for developing Iran-Angola economic, trade ties

In a meeting with the Angolan ambassador Martins Patricio, Raeisi called for increasing the level of economic and commercial interactions between the two countries.

There are various capacities between the two countries, and it is the duty of the ambassadors of the two countries to identify and activate these capacities in line with the expansion of cooperation, Raeisi added.

"On behalf of the Republic of Angola, I have a clear and specific agenda on trying to expand cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Martins Patricio said for his part.



Tehran ready to exchange achievements, capabilities with Bogotá

Iran has a strong will to expand relations with Latin American countries, Iran's president emphasized in the meeting with the ambassador of Colombia to Tehran.

Referring to the records of the two countries in the fight against drug trafficking, Raeisi said that despite their false claims, the hegemony powers are actually the main supporters of drug production and trade in the world.

Iran has made significant progress in science, technology, and industry despite extensive pressures and sanctions, and as a technological country, it is ready to exchange its achievements and capabilities with Colombia, Raeisi noted.

The Colombian envoy, for his part, said that expanding economic ties with Tehran is a priority for his country.

Iran seeking to expand ties with ASEAN member states

In a meeting with the Cambodian ambassador to Tehran, the Iranian president called for boosting the economic relations between the two countries.

Stating that the will of Iran is to expand cooperation with Cambodia, the president added that Iran is interested in expanding relations with ASEAN members and strengthening its regional relations with the countries of this area, including Cambodia.

Iran, Peru always been interested in expanding relations

In the meeting with the Peruvian envoy to Tehran, Raeisi stated that the records of relations between Iran and Peru indicate that the two countries have always been interested in expanding cooperation.

The Iranian president added that there are various mutual capacities between the two countries, calling on the relevant officials of the two countries to remove the possible obstacles and problems in the path of their expansion.

SD/President.ir