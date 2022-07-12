Iran, Serbia discuss developing bilateral economic relations

Alireza Peyman-Pak, Iran's Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), who has traveled to Belgrade at the head of a business delegation, met and discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nikola Selaković.

In the meeting, the Serbian top diplomat referred to the 85-year-old history of political, cultural and social relations between Iran and Serbia and his recent visit to Tehran.

Referring to his recent visit to Tehran and the telephone call held between the presidents of Iran and Serbia, Selaković welcomed his country to become a gateway for Iranian goods to enter Europe, saying, "Now that the banking problems between the two countries have been resolved, it is the best time to expand relations and form a joint commission."

Describing the relations with Iran as higher than the average relations with other countries, the Serbian foreign minister called for making the preparations for the Presidents of the two countries to meet.

Noting that the Iranian president also stresses expanding relations with independent and friendly countries, Peyman-Pak called for forming a working group to cooperate in a joint economic and commercial project.

At the end of this meeting, the parties agreed on the formation of the joint working group and it was decided that within 10 days, the structure of this working group would be prepared by Iran and presented to the Serbian side in the form of a draft text.

The deputy Iranian industry minister also held a separate meeting with the Serbian chamber of commerce and proposed the formation of a joint chamber of commerce.

Peyman-Pak announced Iran's readiness to improve the structure of economic and commercial cooperation, which currently exists in the form of a joint commission, and said that Iran's and Serbia's economies are complementary to each other, not competitors, and this is a special privilege in joint cooperation.

He also pointed to the formation of a joint working group, saying, "This working group can help solve the problems and challenges of trade between the two countries, the main of which are logistical problems in the field of transportation."

The Head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia welcomed the establishment of a joint chamber of commerce between Iran and Serbia and added that the parties can provide these opportunities to one another.

