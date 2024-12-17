  1. Technology
Dec 17, 2024, 10:30 AM

Russia says no place out of its ICBMs’ reach

Russia says no place out of its ICBMs’ reach

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – There is not a single place in the world that Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) cannot reach, Colonel General Sergey Karakayev, the commander of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, said.

"Such maximum-range launches have been conducted in modern Russia to evaluate the correspondence of their characteristics to the pre-established requirements. They are carried out in the waters of the Pacific Ocean. According to the tactical and technical objectives of the Russian Defense Ministry, this is a necessary stage of the new intercontinental ballistic missiles' testing," the commander told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in an interview dedicated to the Strategic Missile Forces Day on December 17.

"They are designed precisely for this purpose, so that they can reach any territory, any corner of the planet. In terms of range, there is no place our missiles cannot reach," he emphasized.

He also announced that missile launches at maximum range are planned as part of state flight tests of advanced missile systems.

MP/

News ID 225634

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News