Russia says no place out of its ICBMs’ reach

"Such maximum-range launches have been conducted in modern Russia to evaluate the correspondence of their characteristics to the pre-established requirements. They are carried out in the waters of the Pacific Ocean. According to the tactical and technical objectives of the Russian Defense Ministry, this is a necessary stage of the new intercontinental ballistic missiles' testing," the commander told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper in an interview dedicated to the Strategic Missile Forces Day on December 17.

"They are designed precisely for this purpose, so that they can reach any territory, any corner of the planet. In terms of range, there is no place our missiles cannot reach," he emphasized.

He also announced that missile launches at maximum range are planned as part of state flight tests of advanced missile systems.

MP/