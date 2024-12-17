Trump blasts Biden decision on use of US weapons

"I don't think they should have allowed missiles to be shot 200 miles into Russia. I think that was a bad thing," he said at his first news conference since the election win. "That did a lot of bad things."

"I don't think that should have been allowed," Trump went on to say, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "Certainly not just weeks before I take over."

"I thought it was a very stupid thing to do," he continued.

The president-elect said he wasn’t asked to weigh in on the decision. Trump said he would have acted differently and could reconsider the decision when he takes office..

