Trump blasts Biden decision on use of US weapons

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – US President-elect Donald Trump attacked the current US leader Joe Biden's move to allow deeper missile strikes inside Russia as wrong and stupid.

"I don't think they should have allowed missiles to be shot 200 miles into Russia. I think that was a bad thing," he said at his first news conference since the election win. "That did a lot of bad things."

"I don't think that should have been allowed," Trump went on to say, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "Certainly not just weeks before I take over."

"I thought it was a very stupid thing to do," he continued.

The president-elect said he wasn’t asked to weigh in on the decision. Trump said he would have acted differently and could reconsider the decision when he takes office..

