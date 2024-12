Rahman Amouzad of Iran is the only Iranian among the top wrestlers.

According to the UWW, Amouzad has been placed at the top of the world ranking in the 65 kg weight category.

Mohammad Nokhodi ranked second in the 79kg weight category, and Hassan Yazdani ranked third in the 86kg.

Also, Amirhossein Zare ranked second in 125kg.

