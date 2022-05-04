Raeisi says Kuwait position on regional conspiracies logical

Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and the people of his country in a telephone call on Tuesday afternoon and stated, “May God bless the neighboring and friendly nation of Kuwait and all Muslims with the blessings of Eid al-Fitr. The rapprochement of Muslim hearts on such occasions increases the cohesion between Islamic countries.”

Expressing hope for a meeting with the Emir of Kuwait in Tehran, the Iranian president added, "Increasing the mutual meetings between officials of the two countries can further operationalize and activate the existing capacities to enhance the level of bilateral cooperation."

Raeisi described Kuwait's positions on regional conspiracies logical, recalling the good relations between Iran and Kuwait in the past, and stressing that Iran-Kuwait relations as two old friends should return to their true potential.

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for his part congratulated Raeisi and the people of Iran on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in this telephone call and stated that “We are deeply pleased with the new approach and the importance that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches to the development of relations with neighboring and friendly countries during your tenure.”

The Emir of Kuwait, in return, expressed hope for hosting president Raeisi, highlighting, "Meetings between officials of the two countries, especially high-ranking officials of Iran and Kuwait, can help expand relations between the two countries and strengthen joint efforts to secure mutual benefits."

